NBA Announces Suspensions From Magic at Pistons Game

NEW YORK – Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes has been suspended three games without pay, Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner two games without pay and Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo one game without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

In addition, eight other Magic players – guards Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris and Kevon Harris, forwards Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner and centers Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter, Jr. – have each been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation.

The incident began when Wagner, who was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, committed an unsportsmanlike act when he pushed Hayes into the Detroit bench while both players were Pursuing a Loose ball. Diallo, who received a technical foul and was ejected, continued the altercation when he pushed Wagner from behind. Hayes then escalated the altercation when he punched Wagner in the back of the head. Hayes was given a technical foul and ejected.

The incident occurred with 33.2 remaining in the second quarter of the Pistons’ 121-101 win over the Magic on Dec. 28 at Little Caesars Arena.

Hayes will begin his three-game suspension and Diallo will serve his one-game suspension Friday when the Pistons visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Wagner’s two-game suspension will begin Friday when the Magic play host to the Washington Wizards at Amway Center.

The one-game suspensions issued to the eight Magic players for leaving the bench area during an altercation will be served on a staggered basis to ensure, per league rule, that Orlando has eight healthy players available to play in its next two games. Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Jr., Hampton and Gary Harris will serve their suspensions Friday vs. the Wizards. Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner will be suspended for Orlando’s next game Jan. 4 vs. the Thunder.