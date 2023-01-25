NBA Announces Big Change To All-Star Game Draft

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be on February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah and the league is preparing to reveal who will be participating in this year’s All-Star Weekend.

This year’s All-Star Game starters and team captains will be named live on January 26 during TNT’s coverage of the NBA and the rest of the All-Stars will be named at a later time.

While we will know the captains, starters and the rest of the participants in the All-Star Game Entering All-Star Weekend, nobody will know which team each star is on until the game is about to begin!

