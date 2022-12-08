NBA Announces All-Star 2023 Salt Lake City Tickets On Sale Now

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA has announced that tickets for the All-Star 2023 fan events taking place Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb.19 in Salt Lake City are now on sale.

The league made the announcement on Thursday, December 8.

Tickets for a number of events across the Salt Lake valley are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App.

The NBA and Utah Jazz will be hosting events at the Salt Palace, Jon M. Huntsman Center and Vivint Arena for All-Star Weekend 2023.

Fans can purchase ticket packages for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (Jon M. Huntsman Center), NBA Rising Stars (Vivint Arena), NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T (Jon M. Huntsman Center), NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T (Jon M. Huntsman Center) and the NBA G League Next Up Game (Jon M. Huntsman Center).

NBA Crossover All-Star Fan Event

The NBA Crossover is its “premier” fan event and will “showcase the intersection of basketball and culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game.”

Tickets for the event start at $40 for adults and $20 for children under the age of 12. Fans can purchase tickets through the NBA Events app and NBAEvents.com.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Coming to Utah

The Jazz and Salt Lake City were awarded the 2023 NBA event in the fall of 2019.

“It’s my honor to announce the 2023 All-Star game will take place here in Salt Lake City,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said at the time. “Big-time events in sports are part of the DNA of this state and in this city.”

The Jazz originally submitted the bid for the game in February 2018. The team partnered with the Utah Sports Commission, the State of Utah, Salt Lake City and County, the Utah Office of Tourism, and Visit Salt Lake in their submission.

Former Jazz majority owners, the Miller family, and the Jazz organization undertook a $125 million renovation of Vivint Smart Home Arena in the summer of 2017 to improve the fan experience, and with All-Star Weekend in mind.

“Our estimate is probably between $45-50 million in impact,” Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert said. “The economic benefit and what it will ripple through the economy is significant.”

Tens of millions of television viewers and hundreds of millions of social media impressions will bring a boost to Utah’s tourism industry.

“The world will be watching,” Herbert said.

“The particular bid was incredibly thorough,” Silver said, “It’s the tradition of hosting big events and Sporting events in Salt Lake City.”

