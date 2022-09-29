NBA announcer Mike Breen’s house destroyed in fire

NBA play-by-play announcer Mike Breen’s house was destroyed in a fire Sunday.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department was notified of the fire at the Long Island residence when a neighbor called 911 and when an automated alarm went off, according to a report from the department. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:03 am and were on the scene until 2:07 pm extinguishing the fire.

“Ultimately, heavy machinery was called in to access parts of the home which were inaccessible by crews due to structural collapse,” the report said.

TMZ Sports confirmed that the house was Breen’s and reported that nobody was harmed in the incident, which is under investigation.

Mike Breen joined ESPN’s NBA announcing team in 2003.

ESPN released a statement expressing its support for the veteran announcer.

“Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance,” the company said, according to the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel. “We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”

Breen joined ESPN’s NBA announcing team in 2003 and has been with the New York Knicks since 1992. He received the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Curt Gowdy Media Award.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ESPN’s Mike Breen loses Long Island house in fire