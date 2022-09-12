NBA Analysts Agree: Dallas Mavs’ Luka Doncic Favorite to Win MVP

Luka Doncic has been tearing it up in the FIBA ​​EuroBasket rounds. He has scored 36, 47, and 35 points in the past three games respectively.

His 47-point performance was the second-highest in EuroBasket history and the most points by a single player in the last 65 years.

Can his recent international success translate to an MVP-type NBA season? Despite appearing to be in arguably the best shape of his career, should the Dallas Mavericks still be concerned about his stamina?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst gave his thoughts on the former, as he discussed Doncic’s recent success with Slovenia.

