NBA Analyst Shares Team Of The Best Free Agents Who Are Still Available

We are into that part of the offseason now where most, if not all, of the relevant free agents have found their homes. Over two months have gone by since the free agency period began and there is understandably very little going on on that front, with a lot of teams being set in terms of their rosters.

There are still a few spots up for grabs around the league though and there are actually a lot of talented players who remain unsigned at the moment. It speaks to the Talent level in the NBA right now that the likes of Carmelo Anthony are yet to find a roster spot and an NBA Analyst had an interesting way of looking at the situation.

NBA Analyst States That A Team Can Be Formed From The Free Agent Pool

With all that talent remaining unsigned up to this point, Ben Stinar stated that a team can be formed in Seattle from the available players. A look at the names suggests it isn’t as Outrageous as it might sound.

We are sure that Seattle would accept this team in a heartbeat as they have been craving for the NBA to return to the city ever since the Supersonics Departed in 2008. While a team can definitely be formed, you do wonder how many games they could win together. Still, all of those names mentioned can still do a decent enough job for teams around the league and some of these individuals will be signed up by the time the season starts. Montrezl Harrell was Sixth Man of the Year in 2020 and after he received some good news on the felony drug charges that were placed on him, he should be getting some calls from teams around the league.

Dennis Schroder was runner-up to Harrell for the award and he has been playing well for Germany at EuroBasket. He has been linked with a return to the Lakers and if Russell Westbrook does get traded, then perhaps Schroder will be heading back to LA. Carmelo Anthony, meanwhile, won’t be returning to the Lakers by the looks of it, but there is interest around the league for his services so he should land up somewhere by the time October rolls around. As far as the rest of them go though, there isn’t a lot of talk going on at the moment so just like them, we wait and watch to see what happens next.