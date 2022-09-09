NBA Analyst Shares Bold Timberwolves Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a pretty huge offseason.

They were coming off the heels of a regular season that was very promising yet still a tad underwhelming.

They made the Playoffs – but they didn’t make it far.

It was a sign that the T-Wolves were getting better but still needed a few more tweaks to reach their full potential.

They certainly made a Giant tweak in the summer when they traded for Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz.

He could be all the difference the team needs.

I’ve got Warriors winning it all .. back to back But I think T-Wolves can win 60+ games — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) September 8, 2022

NBA Analyst Ben Stinar thinks the new-look Timberwolves will Impress in 2022-23.

He predicts that the team will win at least 60 games in the regular season.

He goes so far as to say he believes they will have the best regular season record for the year.

That’s quite a claim – will it come true?

Time For The Timberwolves

60 victories in the regular season is a lot and it would be a huge accomplishment for the T-Wolves.

It is important to note, however, that Stinar still feels the Golden State Warriors will end up winning the Finals.

What he is essentially saying is that Minnesota will finally arrive this year but they will still fall short of being the best team in the league.

He’s not the only one who thinks that’s possible.

With a lineup featuring Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Gobert, and more, you have to expect greatness from this big, powerful group.

But do they have the experience and expertise to make it deep into the playoffs?

They will surely win more games than they have in years, but the competition from teams like the Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers will definitely complicate their plans.