NBA Analyst Says Stephen Curry Wouldn’t Be Top 10 Or 15 Player Of All Time If Kevin Durant Didn’t Join The Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry is gearing up for the 14th season of his NBA career. He has spent all his seasons donning the jersey of the Golden State Warriors. And during that time, they achieved a lot of things.

Curry blossomed into stardom after a few years in the league, and since then, he hasn’t looked back. He has won four NBA Championships, with the most recent one coming in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 2022 NBA Championship meant a lot to Steph Curry and the Warriors as they won the title when they were expected to never even make it to the NBA Finals again. After all, they lost Kevin Durant in 2019, and the Warriors didn’t even make it to the Playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

Keeping that in mind, Curry was recently asked about which NBA Championship meant the most to him. Steph picked the 2022 NBA title over the two rings that he won while playing with Kevin Durant.

Stephen Curry Won’t Be A Winner Without The Two Rings With Kevin Durant Per NBA Analyst

While Steph is entitled to his opinion, there shouldn’t be any criticism. But won’t that be a perfect world? NBA Analyst Rob Parker recently said if Curry didn’t win the two rings with KD, he wouldn’t even be considered as a Winner that he is considered today.

(Starts at 7:20)

Via The Odd Couple:

“I get why he is saying it, because he won the Finals MVP even though you don’t put much stock in it. So, that was something for him, and I think that’s probably why he says it. But, Steph, if you take those two away, you’re not a top 10 or 15 player that everybody is talking about. You’re not considered that Winner that you would have because there would’ve been a big gap in between you winning the first one, where there was all these players hurt. You know, would have been a long stretch of not winning.”

As Parker explained in the podcast, Stephen Curry won the first NBA Finals MVP of his career after winning the 2022 NBA Championship.

That’s why he’d always regard his fourth ring as the best Championship run of his career. But Parker mentioned that if Curry hadn’t won the 2017 and 2018 rings, he would have never reached the table of the best players of all time in NBA history.