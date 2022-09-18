NBA Analyst Says Kevin Durant’s Trade Request Will Come Up Again During The Season: “KD Is Going To Reiterate His Trade Demand At Some Point.”

Credit: Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

The Brooklyn Nets remain whole and in contention to start the 2022-23 NBA season, but there is likely a strained peace within the franchise at the moment. As much as the conclusion was for Kevin Durant to stay with the team, it is evident that he was quite serious about leaving. To add to that, he also tried to ask for the Head Coach and GM to be fired, so that animosity might take some time to get figured out as well.

The team has a superstar in Kevin Durant, along with two troubled, but Incredible All-Star caliber players in Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. On paper, they are arguably the favorites in the Eastern Conference, but all that is easier said than done. There’s no way to tell if the Nets will be able to put together a solid run, and there are fans and media members who believe that they can’t.

NBA Analyst Thinks Kevin Durant’s Trade Request Will Again Become An Issue During The Season

Kevin Durant’s desire to leave the Nets is not likely to have Vanished overnight, so it’s fair to assume that he may want to leave again if things don’t improve. And NBA Analyst Ric Bucher thinks so, talking about it on his ‘On The Ball’ podcast (via Sportskeeda).

“Under the circumstances, I don’t know of anyone who could have navigated all the turmoil, injuries, and distractions the Nets went through last season. It’s all going to be how they start the season, and their first most is brutal.

“I just don’t see how they get out of the gate on the kind of roll that galvanizes the. And just imagine they lose the first five games, they go 0-5. Do you think KD and Kyrie are going to be rallying the troops?

“I just don’t know how they get out of the gate in a way that is going to alleviate all the issues that are just waiting there to Bubble up. It’s far more likely that the Nets are going to struggle. KD is going to reiterate his trade demand at some point. And Kyrie Irving is going to follow suit and this team is going to erode the same way it did last year.”

Kyrie Irving is in some hot water again after sharing some conspiracy theories on his social media recently. The Nets again theoretically have a team that should be favored to win it all, but whether their superstars will be able to focus and push for a Championship remains to be seen.