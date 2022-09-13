NBA Analyst Reminds Fans How Soon Basketball Is Back

Just a few months ago, the Golden State Warriors took home their latest NBA Finals Championship ring and ended the 2021-22 season.

Since then, a lot has happened throughout the league including some monster trades that have shaken up both conferences.

All of this has led to a lot of expectations about the 2022-23 season and what it’ll hold for teams, players, and fans.

The wait has been very hard and the anticipation has only grown.

The NBA season begins in 35 days. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) September 13, 2022

The wait won’t be much longer.

The NBA season starts in just 35 days.

That means in a little over a month, die-hard followers will be able to see their favorite teams thrive or struggle on the way to the next NBA Finals.

Starting With A Bang

The NBA season is going to be very long but it’ll definitely be getting off to a good start this year.

Opening night, October 18, will feature the Philadelphia 76ers facing off against the Boston Celtics, who made it to the Finals last year but fell short to the Warriors.

Speaking of the Warriors, they’ll be battling it out with the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on opening night.

The first week of play will also feature a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, which is going to be a match to pay close attention to.

The Mavs Shocked the Suns – and the rest of the NBA world – last season when they embarrassed Phoenix in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks will challenge the 76ers on the 20th, and the Los Angeles Clippers will take on their LA rivals, the Lakers, on the same night.

The Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and Memphis Grizzlies will all have big games during the first week of the season.

There is going to be a lot of great basketball as 2022-23 begins.