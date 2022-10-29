NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins suggests Lakers’ are in for a long season

The Lakers are last in the Western Conference after their 111-102 loss to Minnesota (4-2, sixth in the Western Conference).

Perkins isn’t the first person to suggest the Lakers need to do something to salvage their season, but as the team’s horrific start shows, any move that leaves the team with even less draft capital than they already have will likely have minimal effect on the Lakers’ becoming contenders. Is giving away future picks just to lose in the first round really a wise investment?

Per The Athletic, the team kicked the tires on a potential deal with Indiana for guard Buddy Hield and center Myles Turner involving the much-maligned Westbrook. As poorly as he’s played, there might not be enough future Picks the Lakers could send that would make the Pacers want that package. In a wide-open NBA, there will be plenty of contenders that could give the Pacers better value – and value they can cash in sooner – than whatever the Lakers could offer.

The Lakers are running out of time and options. According to Perkins, there’s only one way to get Los Angeles out of this mess. Unfortunately for the Lakers, no one is buying what they’re selling.