NBA Analyst Gives A Harsh Opinion About The Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks pulled out a tough win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, beating the reigning Champions 116-113 in Texas.

It was a good game and it showed the raw, wild power of Luka Doncic.

Doncic is easily one of the best players alive right now and is clearly in the running for the MVP Trophy this year.

He might win that award but he wants his team to go all the way to the Finals.

But can they do it, even with Doncic leading the way?