NBA Analyst Gives A Harsh Opinion About The Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks pulled out a tough win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, beating the reigning Champions 116-113 in Texas.
It was a good game and it showed the raw, wild power of Luka Doncic.
Doncic is easily one of the best players alive right now and is clearly in the running for the MVP Trophy this year.
He might win that award but he wants his team to go all the way to the Finals.
But can they do it, even with Doncic leading the way?
NBA Legend Charles Barkley sure doesn’t think so.
Speaking about the Mavs, the former player and current commentator was honest about the team’s chances.
“[The Mavericks] are never going to win a Championship the way they play right now because it’s all Luka, all the time,” Barkley said.
He isn’t the first person to say this about the Mavericks.
Plenty of others, including fans, feel that the team hasn’t done enough to make the Mavericks ready for their next level of greatness.
Doncic Doing Everything
To be fair, the Mavericks have become more well-rounded since head coach Jason Kidd came on board.
But they still have a long way to go before they aren’t considered The Doncic Show.
You can’t blame the team for relying on Doncic more than anyone else: he is averaging 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists.
However, there is so much pressure on his shoulders, it’s almost too much for one man to handle.
That is why the team is still middling for the most part even though Doncic is in the running for MVP.
How can this team get some help?
Do they need to make another trade or change the lineup?
Or can they prove Barkley wrong and have a strong Playoffs run even with Doncic being front-and-center?