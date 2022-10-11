NBA Analyst Expects Zion Williamson To Be An MVP Candidate: “He Averaged 27-7-7 When He’s Out Of Shape, What’s He Gonna Do Now While He’s In Shape?”

NBA Analyst Expects Zion Williamson To Be An MVP Candidate:

Zion Williamson is easily one of the best inside presences in the NBA today and he earned that reputation over just 82 played games in his career. Zion is an incredible talent but also an incredibly tough athlete to get onto the court due to his injury issues.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button