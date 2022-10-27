NBA Analyst Demands A Drastic Move For The Lakers

People all over the NBA are expecting the worst from the Los Angeles Lakers.

After a troubling 0-3 start, you can’t really blame many for thinking this season might be even worse than the last and that the Lakers could again miss all of the Playoffs despite having both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

People are so concerned about LA and its future that they are pleading with the team to make some major changes as soon as possible.

And, well, they aren’t just talking about trading Russell Westbrook.

After a 0-3 start for the Lakers, @RealJayWilliams believes it’s time to Blow it up in LA@RickKamlaSports| @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/EgblQWnvyT — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 25, 2022

NBA Analyst Jay Williams took things even further, stating that “everybody should be on the table” when it comes to possible trades.

He mentioned the idea of ​​sending James or Davis away for the right package, claiming it might be the right move for the future of the franchise and its place in history.

If the Lakers continue to struggle in the weeks ahead, expect Williams to be just one of many calling for this.

A Major Shakeup

Williams mentioned how Davis hasn’t been thought of as a possible MVP in years.

They pointed out the fact that the last time people spoke of him in that way was during the 2020 Orlando Bubble.

Before that, you’d have to go back all the way to 2015 to hear Davis’ name in the MVP conversation.

Yes, signing Davis made a lot of sense when the Lakers claimed him – and he did help them secure a championship.

But maybe the time has come to end this chapter if the Lakers hope to build the foundation for a strong future.

If the Lakers actually even contemplate moving Davis or James, you can expect a level of interest and speculation we haven’t seen in the NBA in years.