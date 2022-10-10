NBA Analyst David Thorpe Goes Off On The Modern State Of NBA Coaching: “They’re Not Talking To Their Players And When They Do, They’re Kissing Their A**.”

Over time, the overall quality of the NBA product has improved drastically. More than ever, the league is filled with amazing and talented players, many of which have teamed up together to try and make a run for the title.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button