NBA All-World is part basketball, part treasure hunt, and full of love

NBA All-World logo over planet Earth.

Basketball meets Pokémon Go – that’s NBA All-World in a nutshell.

NBA All-Worldthe newest game by Niantic, the Developer of Pokémon Go, has officially been released globally after a soft-launch in France during the NBA’s stint there over the weekend.

It’s very much a Niantic game and a sports game at the same time, with leading members of the team behind the title bringing experience from both EA and 2K, the two Juggernauts of this genre. This combination made sure that there is a lot of love in NBA All-World: love for maps and love for basketball – the sport and the lifestyle.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button