NBA All-time Block Leaders: Dikembe Mutombo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon!

What is the NBA’s All-Time block leaders list?

Watching the NBA is great for a lot of reasons.

Superstars perform at a level where it almost seems like they’re performing miracles. The stylish dime drops beautiful ball movement, fluid finishes and so much more.

More than anything else, however, it is clearly the competitive nature of the game. And nothing shouts ‘competitive’ louder than some thunderous dunks, and then, of course, some back-breaking blocks. The latter of which has been brought to the Forefront as the topic of this piece.

You see, when a player performs a block once in a while, that alone is pretty exciting. Just ask Ja Morant.

However, who are the players that did it consistently, more than anyone else in NBA history?

Hakeem Olajuwon, Dikembe Mutombo, and many more- The 10 All-Time Block leaders

Throughout the history of the NBA, fans have had the pleasure of seeing some mean shot-blockers. However, while some still do exist in the NBA today, when it comes to this category, there is nothing quite like the old days.

This is exactly why most of the NBA’s top 10 block leaders comprise of players that will get the old heads going for days.

Without any further ado, here are the top 10 All-time block leaders, as per ESPN.

Block Leaders RK PLAYER BLK 1 Hakeem Olajuwon 3,830 2 Dikembe Mutombo 3,289 3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 3,189 4 Mark Eaton 3,064 5 Tim Duncan 3,020 6 David Robinson 2.954 7 Patrick Ewing 2,894 8 Shaquille O’Neal 2,732 9 Tree Rollins 2,542 10 Robert Parish 2,361

Hakeem Olajuwon probably blushes every time he sees this list. After all, he retired a whopping 20 years ago.

Now, while that’s pretty admirable, there is another name that jumps out here.

Dikembe Mutombo.

Now, it isn’t due to any basketball-related controversy. The man was pretty darn clean, at least relative to his fellow athletes during his time. And boy, was he amazing on the basketball court.

Well, the reason his name jumps out is for a reason that goes beyond basketball. And it isn’t the good kind.

Dikembe Mutombo recently entered surgery to repair a very serious ailment

Right now, Dikembe Mutombo is 56 years young.

He has been going strong with his life, out of the media’s eye for the most part.

So, when the spotlight is shone on him, it’s always going to be for something big.

And unfortunately, it’s for this.

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for brain tumor, per statement issued by the NBA on behalf of Mutombo and his family. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2022

Get well soon, Dikembe.

