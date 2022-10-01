NBA All-Stars Debut New Balance Two XY V3 Shoes

There was no shortage of nice sneakers at NBA Media Day earlier this week. New Balance managed to grab headlines with the help of their growing cast of All-Star players. The Boston-based company sent player-exclusive colorways of an unreleased shoe to each of its athletes.

In its latest ad, New Balance enlisted the help of Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Jamal Murray, Darius Bazley, and Aaron Nesmith to promote an unreleased basketball shoe.

