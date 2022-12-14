Click here to download NBA All-Star x HBCU Student Art Showcase 2023

At the NBA, we’re passionate about growing and celebrating the game of basketball. Through the intensity of the game and the amazing Athletic skill of our players, we deliver excitement to hundreds of millions of fans around the world.

Off the court, we’re deeply committed to building community, leading with integrity, and innovating with intention. In support of the NBA’s ongoing commitment to Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), the NBA will partner with current and recently graduated students from HBCU art and design programs to create artwork for the NBA All-Star Game February 17-19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. In its third year, the NBA All-Star x HBCU Student Art Showcase will feature student artists and their commissioned artwork at NBA All-Star events, in press releases and in media. The Showcase will also provide professional development, career opportunities, media training and increased awareness for HBCUs, their students, and academic/athletic programs. Past participants included HBCU art and design students from Howard University, Florida A&M University, Albany State University and Central State University. The goals for this art opportunity are to celebrate, mentor and inspire the next generation of emerging underrepresented artists and designers.

Program Features

Opportunity to participate in the paid commission art showcase

Exclusive access and tickets to NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City, Utah

Artist bio and artwork will be Featured at NBA All-Star and throughout the NBA media Ecosystem

Students will Collaborate with the NBA’s creative team, participate in media interviews, and will receive consideration for future career opportunities

Expectations of a Showcase Artist

Sign a work for hire agreement

Participate in virtual collaboration sessions, media interviews and NBA All-Star events

Share about their experience as an NBA All-Star x HBCU Showcase artist on social media

Selection Criteria

Be enrolled full-time or a 2021 Graduate from an Accredited public or private historically Black college or university (HBCU)

Majoring or minoring in one of the following acceptable majors: graphic design, studio art, illustration, digital and multimedia design, animation, or 3D design

Be at least 18 years old

Be a member of a historically underrepresented minority group

Submit a current resume

Submit a brief personal bio and essay about career interest and goals, your artistic style, and why you are interested in the NBA All-Star x HBCU Student Art Showcase (750 words max.)

Submit 5-7 samples of your original artwork/design

Key Dates

December 12: Application process opens for submissions December 30 at 11:59 pm (PST): Deadline for submissions January 2 – January 6: Approval of selected artist/ notification via email January 13: Artist under contract January 16: Virtual Tip-off meeting January 20-23: Artist check in session January 29: Final commission artwork due February 3: Artist video shoot (virtual) with NBA Entertainment February 17 – February 19: NBA All-Star Weekend



Submit documents for application and/or questions to [email protected]

Application deadline is December 30, 2022. Submissions will not be accepted after 11:59 pm (PST).

Applicants who have met the above criteria will be notified of their invitation into the NBA x HBCU Showcase the week of January 2

Past Participants:

