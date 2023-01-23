NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule Released for Utah Jazz Fans

The 2023 NBA All-Star game is one month away, and as it approaches, events are being advertised for the February 17-19 weekend. The Utah Jazz host the All-Star game at Vivint Arena for the first time since the ’90s.

Let’s take a look at the schedule as listed on NBA.com.

All times listed are ET

Friday, Feb. 17

2:30 pm ET | NBA Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV

5:30 pm ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App

7 pm ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button