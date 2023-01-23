NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule Released for Utah Jazz Fans

The 2023 NBA All-Star game is one month away, and as it approaches, events are being advertised for the February 17-19 weekend. The Utah Jazz host the All-Star game at Vivint Arena for the first time since the ’90s.

Let’s take a look at the schedule as listed on NBA.com.

All times listed are ET

Friday, Feb. 17

2:30 pm ET | NBA Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV

5:30 pm ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App

7 pm ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN

9 pm ET | NBA Rising Stars | TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

1 pm ET | NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T | NBA TV

1 pm ET | NBA All-Star Media Day | NBA App

4 pm ET | NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T | NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2

• Southern University vs. Grambling State University

7 pm ET | Commissioner Adam Silver news conference | NBA TV & NBA App

8 pm ET | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT

Skills Challenge (first event)

(first event) 3-Point Contest (second event)

(second event) Slam Dunk (third event)

Sunday, Feb. 19

1 pm ET | NBA Legends Awards | NBA TV & NBA App

3 pm ET | NBA G League Next Up Game | NBA TV

8 p.m ET | 72nd NBA All-Star Game | TNT

A notable takeaway from the weekend’s schedule is the inaccessibility for fans and especially Utah-native fans. Prices to attend the major events, such as All-Star Saturday night or the All-Star game itself, are going for north of $1,000 for upper Bowl tickets.

It’s hard to see 18,000 Utahns affording these gouged prices, but the NBA finds ways to fill its arena for this famous weekend every year. With the main events being out of reach for most budgets, I would highly suggest the NBA Rising Stars game, which will feature young budding stars and is selling at $60 a ticket.

All-Star practice is also a ticket that can be bought for as low as $50. There is even an option for the Thrifty Spender at the NBA G League Next Up Game that will be at the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah for a set price of $15.

With so many options, there is a place for every NBA fan to get connected to the action, and Salt Lake City has already ramped up its preparation with Trolley Square now featuring arcade-style basketball games for fans to enjoy. The weekend should be fun and hopefully will feature players from the Hometown Utah Jazz across several events.

