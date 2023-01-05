NBA All-Star Voting: Where’s Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero? – NBA Tracker

JAN 5 PAOLO AMONG TOP EASTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STAR VOTE-GETTERS

The NBA released its first All-Star voting Returns Thursday, and Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Ranks eighth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Banchero’s 212,417 votes ranks the most among rookies, but there is likely zero chance he’ll be able to chase any of the top four, who all have over two million votes.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button