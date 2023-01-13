NBA All-Star voting update: Nikola Jokic remains second in Western Conference frontcourt voting

The NBA announced today their second round of all-star fan voting and the only one Denver Nuggets player in the top-10 of either frontcourt players or guard remains Nikola Jokic, who is still second behind only LeBron James. Jokic currently has 3,441,893 votes, while James has a commanding lead over the back-to-back league MVP with 4,825,229.

James is almost certainly going to be one of the all-star captains with the commanding lead he currently holds over Jokic. When you look at the rest of the top-10 it’s Mostly dominated by players from both Los Angeles teams along with players from the Golden State Warriors.

For the Nuggets — who are currently the best team in the Western Conference — the hope is they will have more votes when it comes down to media and player votes. The fans account for 50 percent of the votes, while the players and media each account for the other 25 percent.

Jokic is definitely in-line to start again, but Aaron Gordon is the other Nuggets player who really deserves to represent Denver at the all-star game. Gordon is in the midst of a career year and has done a great job adding consistency to a Nuggets starting lineup that has gone through some inconsistencies with injuries throughout the year.

Even with everyone back healthy, Gordon has continued to thrive alongside the Nuggets starting unit of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., and Jokic. Denver is on an absolute tear as of late and Gordon is a massive reason why.

Follow this link to vote your favorite Nuggets into the all-star game. Voting ends on January 21st so there’s just over a week or so to get your votes in!