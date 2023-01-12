NBA All-Star Voting Second Returns – Did New York Knicks Make Any Headway?

Hey now, you’re an All-Star … top 10 candidate.

The second Returns on fan voting for the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Game are relatively low on New York Knicks representation. While there’s a new name added to the list, Julius Randle resides in 10th-place on the Eastern Conference’s frontcourt candidates list, hardly a reward for the impact he’s had on Metropolitan Hardwood affairs. Derrick Rose (298,100), perhaps puzzlingly, continues to rank ninth among Eastern guards despite not having participated in a single game so far this January.

