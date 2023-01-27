NBA All-Star voting results 2023: Full list of starters, reserves for Eastern, Western Conference rosters

We’re past the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, which means All-Star Weekend is coming soon.

Ahead of this year’s festivities, the “NBA on TNT” crew will reveal the starters and reserves from each conference. Once the pool of players is finalized, two All-Star Captains will select their teams right before the All-Star Game begins.

Which players will make the cut? And which ones will receive the unfortunate “snub” label?

Check out the full All-Star breakdown below.

NBA All-Star voting results 2023

Eastern Conference starters (two guards, three frontcourt)

Captain: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Position Player Team Player rank Fan rank Media rank Weighted score G Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers 2 2 1 1.75 G Kyrie Irving Nets 1 1 4 1.75 F Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks 1 1 2 1.25 F Jayson Tatum Celtics 4 3 1 2.75 F Kevin Durant Nets 2 2 4 2.5

Jaylen Brown just missed out in the East backcourt, receiving a Weighted score of 2.75. Joel Embiid just missed out in the East frontcourt, receiving a Weighted score of 3.5.

Western Conference starters (two guards, three frontcourt)

Captain: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Position Player Team Player rank Fan rank Media rank Weighted score G Stephen Curry Warriors 2 1 2 1.5 G Luka Doncic Mavericks 1 2 1 1.5 F LeBron James Lakers 2 1 2 1.5 F Zion Williamson Pelicans 3 4 4 3.75 F Nikola Jokic Nuggets 1 2 1 1.5

Ja Morant (3.0 Weighted score) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (4.0) were next up in the West backcourt. In the frontcourt, Anthony Davis (4.75) came up just short over other deserving candidates like Lauri Markkanen (5.75) and Domantas Sabonis (6.5).

Eastern Conference reserves (two guards, three frontcourt, two wild cards)

Eastern Conference reserves will be revealed on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Western Conference reserves (two guards, three frontcourt, two wild cards)

Western Conference reserves will be revealed on Thursday, Feb. 2.

How does the NBA All-Star voting process work?

The fan vote accounts for 50 percent of the total vote to determine the starters for the NBA All-Star Game. Current players and media members split the other 50 percent. Each ballot consists of two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Reserves are chosen by NBA head coaches, and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if necessary.

All-Star Captains will then draft their teams from the eligible pool of players (starters in the first round, reserves in the second round). Captains will be selected based on which players earn the most fan votes in each conference. They are not required to draft based on conference affiliation or position.

2023 NBA All-Star schedule

Friday, Feb. 17

Celebrity Game (7 p.m. ET)

Rising Stars Challenge (9 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Feb. 18

HBCU Classic (4 p.m. ET)

Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest (8 pm ET)

Sunday, Feb. 19