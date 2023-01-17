NBA All-Star Says He Has Been Drug Tested “Like 6 Times This Season”

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant has established himself as an NBA superstar over the last two seasons.

The former second-overall pick led the Grizzlies (30-13) to the second round of the NBA Playoffs in 2022, and right now, they are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

He is also one of the most exciting players in the NBA and is known for his excellent finishes around the rim and big dunks.

