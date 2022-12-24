NBA All-Star Attends Commanders-49ers Game

It’s Christmas, the Memphis Grizzlies will face off with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Therefore, the Grizzlies are spending Saturday in San Francisco.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant posted a photo to Twitter showing that he is at the game between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

Morant captioned his photo: “first NFL game.”

