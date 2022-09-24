NBA Agent Says Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka’s Coaching Future: ‘He’s Done’

“He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future.

The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married.

“My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is how many NBA insiders now see the situation, and have seen it since Thursday, really,” Strauss wrote. “While nobody can completely predict the future, it is a widespread interpretation of present events.”

Details behind Udoka’s season-long suspension are sketchy, although The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the woman has claimed Udoka made unwanted comments towards her.

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevensafter which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported.

The Celtics released a statement saying that Udoka’s future beyond this season “will be made at a later date.”

Udoka was apologetic in a prepared statement of his own.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Assistant With Joe Mazzu will serve as interim head coach in Udoka’s absence. There will also be an available Assistant slot, although no word yet on whether the Celtics intend to fill it. As we relayed earlier, former Lakers Coach Frank Vogel is one name making the rounds as a possibility.

Per Chris Haynes of TNT, Udoka has no intention of resigning.

Udoka arrived in Boston last summer after one season as an assistant under Steve Nash with the Nets. He served as an Assistant with the 76ers in 2019-20, and for seven years under Gregg Popovich with the Spurs before that.

Prior to his coaching career, Udoka was a small forward with the Lakers in 2004, then spent time with the Knicks, Trail Blazers, Spurs and Kings from 2006-11. They also played professionally overseas.