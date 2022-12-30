NBA admits to multiple blown calls in Nuggets’ Collapse vs. Kings

Within the Nuggets’ 19-point, second-half Collapse on Wednesday night in Sacramento, officials blew multiple calls, in both directions, that could’ve changed the outcome of the game.

Tied at 124 with 55 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Kings forward Trey Lyles tapped a ball to Domantas Sabonis for a late dunk. According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute report, Lyles should’ve been whistled out-of-bounds, and the decisive bucket never should’ve counted.

Prior to that skirmish, the report also said Sabonis should’ve been whistled for a foul after Nikola Jokic collected the defensive rebound. Instead, the loose ball led to a Pivotal Kings basket.

