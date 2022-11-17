NBA Admits Missed Call in Final Seconds of Clippers vs. Mavericks

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks played a close game on Tuesday night, and while Dallas jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first half, the Clippers eventually took the lead late in the game. Unable to hold on, the Clippers would surrender their brief lead, and the comeback effort went to waste. That said, it was an encouraging fight from a Clippers group that was once again without Kawhi Leonard, and they had a real chance to win late.

With the Clippers down three, Nicolas Batum stepped to the free throw line in the final seconds of the game. With no time to continue playing the foul game, Batum was forced to make the first free throw and intentionally miss the second. They executed the intentional miss perfectly, but Robert Covington fumbled the rebound out of bounds, and the Clippers lost the game.

While a lot of attention has been placed on the mishandle by Covington, the officials actually missed a lane violation on Marcus Morris, which would have nullified any put-back effort had it been called. Fortunately for Dallas, it didn’t matter; however, the league’s last two minute report did admit that Morris should have been whistled for a lane violation on that play.

The Clippers and Mavericks always find a way to play exciting matchups, and this game was certainly no exception.

