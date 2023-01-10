NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Clippers vs. Hawks Game

The LA Clippers lost their 6th-straight game on Sunday night, and it came at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Squandering an 11-point lead in the 4th quarter, the Clippers were not good enough to hold off a bad Hawks team, and fell on their home floor. While the Clippers have nobody to blame but themselves for this poor execution, there was a crucial missed call that went against them in the final minute.

The NBA released their last two minute report for Sunday night’s game vs. the Clippers and Hawks, and revealed that Ivica Zubac should have been awarded two free throws following a miss by Kawhi Leonard with the game tied and just under one minute remaining. Zubac was thrown to the ground by Onyeka Okongwu, and the NBA admitted that it should have been a foul on Okongwu and two free throws for Zubac.

Instead of two free throws for Zubac, Atlanta had a transition opportunity that resulted in a Trae Young basket and a two-point lead. The Clippers would never regain the lead after this moment, and would ultimately fall to Atlanta.

A less consequential carrying violation should have been whistled on Leonard in the final seconds, but the game was already over at that point. As previously stated, the Clippers have nobody to blame but themselves for this loss, even with the crucial missed call going against them.

