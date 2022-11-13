NBA Admits Cleveland Cavaliers Were Robbed vs. Golden State Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers were down one point with 34 seconds left. Isaac Okoro was desperately trying to guard Steph Curry. Klay Thompson hits him with a moving screen and nothing is called, and Steph Curry nails a dagger three-pointer. The Cleveland Cavaliers were incensed that nothing was called, and head Coach JB Bickerstaff called out the referees – it turns out they were right.

