NBA 2K23’s MyCareer Mode Shows the Need for Change

With every new release from the NBA 2K franchise, some gamers are eager to try out the MyCareer mode before anything else. The latest installment from 2K Sports, NBA 2K23, is no different. The allure of creating one’s own simulated basketball player is just too much for fans around the world to resist. In the past, players have kicked off their MyCareer mode basketball Careers from high school, earning Badges that help them upgrade their avatar’s ability at various aspects of the game. The process of growing with a player to NBA readiness – filled with sweat, tears, and frustration – has endeared this mode to the entire fanbase.

However, in NBA 2K23, the game shifted from its traditional dynamics. The journey to the league, which was highly popular within the Gaming community, has been cut out of the franchise’s latest edition. High School, College, and G League are no longer available to play and develop an avatar. Instead, MyCareer begins with the draft, where the players select the team they want their avatar to represent. While some fans are open to these changes, the decision endured some pushback from others, as the new model makes MyCareer feel that much harder. Placing the avatars on the professional scene without getting badge points from tournaments and practices to help them improve their skills, they will come into the NBA as underdogs. The avatars have lesser ratings as they enter the league than players are accustomed to, and breaking into the starting five of a team can prove a difficult task.

The New Face of NBA MyCareer

Right from the moment a player’s avatar gets drafted by a franchise, they face a lot of animosity. The avatar gets booed intensely, as the franchise’s simulated fans hate the selection. The fans wanted a new Rival NPC, Shep Owens, to be picked and are Furious with the franchise’s decision to select the player’s avatar instead. From day one, players have their backs against the wall in a bid to prove they were the right pick to fans. This presents a rather daunting task, as Shep Owens has murals hanging on the walls of buildings in 2K23‘s City – he is pretty much a cult hero.

There are tasks and side Missions to help players along the way to winning over the doubting public, along with numerous side hustles from previous 2K Editions making Appearances in NBA 2K23. Among these, the fashion mogul side hustle has seen major improvements from 2K22.

The WNBA option has also been added to this mode with no limitations. Players can now use the same build system they have with NBA players, along with the regular experiences of playing on the MyPark or in the neighborhood. Rap star J. Cole also makes an appearance as a Celebrity cameo in the MyCareer mode with other Dreamville Musicians Bas and Elite, giving players a glimpse into the star-studded life of an NBA superstar. Phoenix Suns’ All-Star Devin Booker is also seen in the game, appearing as an Analyst along with JJ Redick. Other star appearances are made by Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, and Kendrick Perkins.

NBA 2K23‘s MyCareer storyline is arguably the Deepest it has ever been with all these changes, as remarked by executive producer Erick Boenisch, featuring several Actors who spent months building the game into the finished product it is today. Notably, although critics have been fairly positive about NBA 2K23, fan response has been more mixed, so it’ll be interesting to see how the new version of MyCareer carries on in the wake of this split.

NBA 2K23 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

