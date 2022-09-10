NBA 2K23: Which are the teams with the worst ranking?

We picked the 5 worst teams in the newly released NBA 2K23 ratings and gave them all a once over. Here’s what we found for you!

NBA 2K23’s ratings caused some uproar

As with each and every edition of EA Sports mega famous franchise, there are a slew of teams and players who aren’t happy and then there are the handful who are and last but not least, there’s that group that leaves you wondering, ‘really ?’ At any rate, the top end of the ratings list where teams are concerned shouldn’t surprise too many, which is why we decided to take a look at the last five teams in the list of 30. Instead of referring to them as the worst teams in NBA 2K23, we’re going to say they are the best teams to rebuild, when you get your new virtual campaign as a manager underway. Without any further delays, let’s take a look!

Detroit Pistons

With an overall rating of 83, the Pistons actually sit at No. 26 on the list of the 30 teams in the league. Fans will know that Detroit has essentially been in the process of ‘rebuilding’ for almost a decade now. The obvious hope is that with the likes of the young rising stars Cade Cunningham (84 OVR) and Saddiq Bey (80 OVR), the Pistons can soon be back to their best. What is obvious, however, is the need for more shot creation and defensive work. If there is a glaring obstacle for Detroit, it’s the trio of veterans who are all on expiring contracts. Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel – all 76 OVR – are all not likely to be worth the kind of deal that the Pistons will be hoping for and with that, they are stuck in a less than ideal position when it comes to trade options.

Houston Rockets

Hard to believe, that not long ago the Houston Rockets were considered title contenders. Here and now, the Rockets are in need of a jolt. With that said, there are enough Offensive weapons on their roster that fans still have some reason to rejoice this coming season. There’s also Alperen Şengün (77 OVR) who has turned heads recently and Let’s not forget Veteran Eric Gordon (75 OVR) who still has a gift from beyond the arc. Additionally, there are players like Kevin Porter, Jr. (78 OVR) and Jae’Sean Tate (77 OVR) who operate well in the paint, Jabari Smith, Jr. (78 OVR) and of course Jalen Green (82 OVR). Although their overall rating at 82 isn’t great, they could well be a fun pick.

Houston #Rockets young core overalls in NBA 2K23: Jalen Green: 82

Jabari Smith: 78

Kevin Porter Jr.: 77

Alperen Sengun: 77

Jae’Sean Tate: 77

Josh Christopher: 75

KJ Martin: 75

Usman Garuba: 73

Tari Eason: 72

TyTy Washington: 71 Predict their overalls at the end of the season👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/WkH9SVdnxj — ᵂᴸᴵᴸ (@BiasedHouston) September 8, 2022

Utah Jazz

Although Utah is not nearly what it once was, with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell at the helm, there is still the sense that this can be a productive team. Granted, the departure of the two aforementioned stars was a blow, but the trade off – literally – was the large number of draft picks that they got in return. To be clear, the Jazz got themselves five first round picks. Starting with three in 2023, Brooklyn’s, Philadelphia’s and Houston’s respectively, the Jazz are in a good position to be a sleeper hit even if their overall rating of 82 may suggest another idea.

Got a small taste of the new @utahjazz jerseys in @NBA2K23 and I hope they look as good in real life as they do on the game lol — Tini Asiata (@tini_asiata) September 9, 2022

Orlando Magic

For quite a few years now the Orlando Magic have sat near or at the very bottom of the NBA 2K23 ratings list. This year’s edition isn’t much different except for the inclusion of the seriously talented No. 1 overall pick, Paolo Banchero. Indeed, it’s on the back of the Duke alumni that the Magic may well be a team to watch this coming campaign. There’s also Wendell Carter Jr. who has an impressive 83 OVR and Franz Wagner with his OVR of 80. The Magic, with their OVR of 84 aren’t the worst of the worst, but they could definitely do with some help. The good thing is that, with a largely young roster, you won’t have any expiring contracts to deal with.

San Antonio Spurs

Having traded away their franchise player in the form of Dejounte Murray, the Spurs are now in the middle of a rebuild and firmly so. As the overall worst team in NBA 2K23 with an OVR of 81, the Spurs are in need of help. When it comes to assets, you’ve got Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl and Devin Vassell, but you’ve also got to deal with the expiring contracts of Josh Richardson and Keita Bates. This is all to say that in both the real and virtual worlds, the Spurs are going to require a degree of tinkering if they are to get back to winning ways.