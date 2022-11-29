The 1.08 update has arrived for NBA 2K23, and here’s the complete list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The game is based on the National Basketball Association (NBA) and was developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports in September. Besides, the Developer supports the game with periodic patches and offers players a better gameplay experience. The latest version, released a while ago, does the same thing and brings fixes, improvements, and adjustments. Check out the NBA 2K23 update 1.08 patch notes below.

NBA 2K23 Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Visual Concepts kicked out the latest update, named 1.08 for NBA 2K23, and as of now, players started to install the new patch. Unfortunately, the Developer did not reveal the official patch notes yet. We will update the post as soon as the Developer Releases the official patch notes.

Here are some of the changes expected to come with the NBA 2K23 1.08 patch

New

Added support for NBA 2K23 Season 3.

Bug Fixes

Addressed some animation glitches.

Addressed online stability issues.

Fixed network disconnections in MyCAREER and MyTEAM.

Added general performance improvements.

Various gameplay optimizations.

Other minor fixes.

If you missed it, here are the gameplay changes from the previous patch:

Fixed a problem with certain standing layups that would cause them to fade away from the rim instead of towards it

Addressed an issue where the user could momentarily lose control while defensive shading

The Dream Shake badge will now lessen the penalty when chaining multiple fakes together

The “Run” game plan series will now work correctly using On-the-Fly Coaching

Certain post animations that were not playing as intended have now been properly enabled

Shot fakes that could force the player to go out of bounds unintentionally will no longer do so

CPU players no longer use layup timing, as they were unrealistically proficient with it

The free-throw difficulty Slider will now function correctly

Fixed some problems with controllable rim hangs that were causing players to vault into the air unexpectedly

Air balls will no longer occur when shot timing is slightly early, slightly late, or better

Shot timing will now work correctly for hook shots when playing online games

The frequency of contact dunks on lower difficulty levels has been increased

Made shots will now have more ball-rim Physics interaction variation rather than always swishing

Fixed Favorite Plays not showing up in many modes for On-the-Fly Coaching

Resolved a rare Hang that could occur during certain inbounds plays

Various Michael Jordan signature animations have been updated

Added new facial expressions to several

NBA 2K23 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.