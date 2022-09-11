NBA 2K23: The fastest players in the league

One of the most fun aspects of the annual release of an NBA 2K game is to check out player ratings, both overall and with regard to specific attributes.

In this instance, we’re checking out the fastest players in the NBA, according to the latest installment of the popular sports video game.

Back in the day, it was one former Kentucky point guard who would annually rule this ranking in John Wall. Now, another former Wildcat standout has taken the spot in De’Aaron Fox.

Below, check out the full list of the fastest players in the league, according to NBA 2K23.

1. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento)



Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 97 / Speed ​​with the ball: 97 / OVR: 97

2. Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers)



Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Speed: 96 / Speed ​​with the ball: 95 / OVR: 95.5

3. Ja Morant (Memphis)



D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 94 / Speed ​​with the ball: 94 / OVR: 94

4. Jaden Ivey (Detroit)



Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 92 / Speed ​​with the ball: 92 / OVR: 92

5. Keon Johnson (Portland)



Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 97 / Speed ​​with the ball: 84 / OVR: 90.5

6. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland)



Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 96 / Speed ​​with the ball: 83 / OVR: 89.5

7. RJ Hampton (Orlando)



Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 90 / Speed ​​with the ball: 88 / OVR: 89

7. Derrick White (Boston)



David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 90 / Speed ​​with the ball: 88 / OVR: 89

9. Daishen Nix (Houston)



Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 90 / Speed ​​with the ball: 87 / OVR: 88.5

10. Ben Simmons (Brooklyn)



Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 92 / Speed ​​with the ball: 84 / OVR: 88

10. Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)



Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 89 / Speed ​​with the ball: 87 / OVR: 88

10. Darius Garland (Cleveland)



Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 88 / Speed ​​with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88

10. Jalen Suggs (Orlando)



John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 88 / Speed ​​with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88

14. Damian Lillard (Portland)



Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 88 / Speed ​​with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5

14. Collin Sexton (Utah)



David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 88 / Speed ​​with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5

16. Kira Lewis (New Orleans)



Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 92 / Speed ​​with the ball: 82 / OVR: 87

16. Ish Smith (Denver)



David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 87 / Speed ​​with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87

18. Shaedon Sharpe (Portland)



Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 89 / Speed ​​with the ball: 84 / OVR: 86.5

18. James Harden (Philadelphia)



Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 87 / Speed ​​with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86.5

20. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)



Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 89 / Speed ​​with the ball: 83 / OVR: 86

20. Jalen Green (Houston)



Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 88 / Speed ​​with the ball: 84 / OVR: 86

20. LeBron James (LA Lakers)



Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 87 / Speed ​​with the ball: 85 / OVR: 86

20. Derrick Rose (New York)



Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 86 / Speed ​​with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86