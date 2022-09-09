Do you want to know who the best 3-point shooters are in NBA 2K23? 3-point shooters are essential to the game and can make or break a team. There are many great 3-point shooters in NBA 2K23, but a few stand out above the rest. Here we have listed the best 3-point shooters in NBA 2K23.

The Best 3-Point Shooters in NBA 2K23:

Stephen Curry – 96 Overall and 99 in the 3-point range

NBA 2K23 Curry boasts a 96 overall rating, tied for No. 2 among all players, and a Distinctive 99 mark from 3-point range. Curry won his first ring with the Warriors in 2015, despite shooting a career-low 38% from downtown during the 2021-22 season. He is NBA 2K’s best three-point shooter of all time, and it’s not close. Steph is head and shoulders above the rest of the NBA NBA 2K23 when it comes to shooting threes. Curry has been one of the most efficient shooters in NBA history, and his scoring ability from deep is unmatched. If you’re looking for a player who can stretch the floor and provide instant offense, there’s no better option than Curry in NBA 2K23.

Kevin Durant – 97 Overall and 88 in 3-point range

NBA 2K23 is just around the corner, and fans are eager to see what new All-Time players will be revealed. One player who’s yet to be revealed is Kevin Durant. In NBA 2K22, Kevin Durant had an Overall 2K Rating of 97 with a Build of an All-Around 2-Way. His ratings in 3-point range, shooting off the dribble, and driving dunk were all 88. It’ll be interesting to see how his ratings change in NBA 2K23. Will he remain one of the best players in the game? We’ll have to wait and see.

Klay Thompson – 83 Overall and 88 in 3-point range

Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in the NBA, and he’s coming off a season in which he shot a career-high 44 percent from three-point range. He’s not just a spot-up shooter, either; Thompson is extremely dangerous, dribbling off screens and coming off curls. His ability to catch and shoot quickly is unparalleled, and he has a lightning-quick release that makes it challenging for Defenders to close out on him. In NBA 2K23, Thompson is rated 83 overall, with an 88 rating in the 3-point range. He’s not the highest-rated player in the game, but his shooting ability makes him a must-have on any team.

In conclusion, while there are many great 3-point shooters in NBA 2K23, the three we have listed are the best. If you want to win your next game, use one of these players as your go-to shooter.

