NBA 2K23 Shows Trae Young’s New Adidas Shoes

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young made history last season. The floor general became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in points and assists. So far this season, Young has picked up where he left off.

While Young takes care of business on the court, adidas makes sure he looks good in the process. Now the two partners are taking over the digital world. Young has built his “Big Three” on NBA 2K23 using other adidas legends.

