NBA 2K23 SF ratings: Here are the best small forwards for 2023, from LeBron James to DeMar DeRozan

Do we finally have a debate for the best small forward in the newest version of NBA 2K?

For years, LeBron James has been not only the highest-rated small forward, but the highest-rated player in the game overall.

As The King enters his 20th (!) NBA season, at age 37, will he fall off from his top spot as the best small forward in NBA 2K23?

When NBA 2K22’s ratings updates closed, James (96 OVR) was still the top-rated player at his position. Kawhi Leonard remained a 95 overall throughout the season despite missing the entire year with an injury, while Jimmy Butler jumped up to a 92 overall following an impressive playoff run.

Did LeBron hold down his spot as the top-rated small forward in NBA 2K23? You can find the highest-rated players at the position below.

NBA 2K23 SF ratings: Who are the highest rated small forwards?

LeBron James is, rightfully so, the highest-rated small forward in 2K. Kawhi Leonard is still right behind him, with Jimmy Butler filing in third.

Other forwards like DeMar DeRozan and Jaylen Brown took a leap following big seasons last year.