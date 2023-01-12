NBA 2K23 Season 4 start times: When will the update be released?

NBA 2K23 Season 4 starts soon, here’s what to expect. 2K Games

Ready to step on the field again and score some three-pointers? NBA 2K23 Season 4 is fast approaching and we have everything you need to know about 2023’s first big update of the basketball video game here.

The NBA 2K23 Season 4 update launches on January 13, 2023, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET.

Headlined by Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, NBA 2K23 Season 4 contains a number of fresh content pieces for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W.

The new Eras Quick Play mode brings you into one of three historic NBA epochs called Magic vs. Bird, Jordan, and Kobe. You can select a legendary team and enjoy the era-specific broadcast and presentation style as you relive NBA history.

In MyCAREER, you can earn a remote-controlled drone with warp abilities on rank 40 of the reward ladder, opening up a new way to get around The City. You can steer the drone to any point in the area and then teleport there with one button press. That’d be pretty nifty to have in real life.

In MyTEAM, Galaxy Opal Zach LaVine awaits you as the level 40 reward. As always, you’ll need to earn XP by completing challenges to climb the ranks. To whet your appetite, you receive his team mate DeMar DeRozan at level 1 when Entering MyTEAM for the first time in Season 4. You can further enhance your team by beating LaVine’s signature challenge, adding a Hall of Fame Badge, Diamond Shoe Colorway, and Shoe Boosts to your toolkit.

An event celebrating Lunar New Year is on the horizon as well, filling the first two weeks of Season 4. Several challenges and Locker codes will be available during that time. Complete the event collection to earn Galaxy Opal Yi Jianlian. You can find more information in an official blog post by the devs.

