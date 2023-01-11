NBA 2K23 Season 4 – Everything To Know

New Year new NBA 2K23. The newest season of NBA 2K23 closes out the holidays with new features, events and so much more. Here’s everything players need to know before the arrival of NBA 2K23 Season 4.

Era Quickplay

Next Gen players in NBA 2K23 will have the option to participate in Eras Quick Play. This new version of quick play will allow gamers to play a game featuring one of three historic eras. Those eras are Magic vs. Bird, Jordan, and Kobe. Each of the eras will have specific broadcast elements and video filters. Gamers can pick from the Showtime Lakers, Iverson’s Sixers, Isiah Thomas’ Bad Boy Pistons, and others.

My Career

While not all Rewards for this season of My Career have been revealed, there has been a glimpse of what can be earned. New SciFi Armor, a Pilot Helmet, and of course new animations and banners. At level 40 a drone with warping abilities will be unlocked.

My Team

In MyTEAM, Galaxy Opal Zach LaVine will be listed as the Level 40 reward for Season 4. Along with Levine will be his signature challenge. Those who beat his challenge will receive a Hall of Fame Badge, Diamond Shoe Colorway, and Shoe Boosts. MyTEAM will also be celebrating the New Year with the first of three 2-week events during Season 4. This will be known as the New Year’s Collection.

The W

New Rewards

Aces Heroine Shorts

Team Resilience Boosts

Black 2K League Pro Tee

Team Extender Boosts

A’ja Wilson Heroine Edition Jersey

Kahleah Copper Jersey

Storm Logo Card

Lynx Logo Card

Helping Hands Boosts

Throughout the year new jerseys will slowly be rolling out.

New Beats

This new season of NBA 2K will feature new Soundtracks from various Artists:

Sango & ESTA. – Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew Monte Booker – steel drum

steel drum J. Robb – WITHDRAW

WITHDRAW Phabo – Step 2 Me

Step 2 Me Jared Jackson – No more

No more Mack Keane & ESTA. – I’m On

I’m On Jayla Darden – Idea 43

Idea 43 JBird – The Shattuck Effect (B.99 Suite Pt. II)

The Shattuck Effect (B.99 Suite Pt. II) Hagan – Shockwave

Shockwave Jared Jackson – Could’ve Been

Could’ve Been Dayne Carter – 10 Again

