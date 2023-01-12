NBA 2K23 Season 4 Arrives January 13

2K Revealed NBA 2K23 Season 4, featuring new content coming to MyCAREER, MyTEAM and The W, arrives on January 13. Season 4 also includes 10 new tracks from Soulection artists that will be Featured in the soundtrack and at Club 2K.

Of course Eras Quick Play is also on the way, just in case you missed it.

When Season 4 arrives, players will be able to jump into a quick game featuring one of three historic eras—Magic vs. Bird, Jordan, or Kobe—and play with a legendary team. All of the era-specific broadcast elements and video filters will be present, making it feel true to the time. Pick from the Showtime Lakers, Iverson’s Sixers, Isiah Thomas’ Bad Boy Pistons, and more. Going back in time has never been easier.

In NBA 2K23 Season 4, Chicago Bulls’ All-Star Zach LaVine takes flight into the new year with the destination set for the NBA All-Star game. This season will deliver All-Star caliber Rewards and content in The City (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) and on The GOAT Boat (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC).

Season 4 kicks off this Friday 🌌 @ZachLaVine Learn more: https://t.co/UqO1NrjBKY pic.twitter.com/tQcLybGBsu — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 11, 2023

MyCAREER additions include more swag and new content for players to unlock as they climb the Rewards ladder, including a remote-control drone with warp abilities that players can earn for reaching Level 40.

additions include more swag and new content for players to unlock as they climb the Rewards ladder, including a remote-control drone with warp abilities that players can earn for reaching Level 40. MyTEAM celebrates the Lunar New Year with multiple two week events this Season that combine Agendas, Challenges, and Locker Codes for a Galaxy Opal player card by completing its collection. Additionally, highflying and dominant back-to-back All-Star Zach LaVine takes center stage this season as the Level 40 reward and also features in the new Signature Challenge along with his hand-picked team of all-time Bulls players.

celebrates the Lunar New Year with multiple two week events this Season that combine Agendas, Challenges, and Locker Codes for a Galaxy Opal player card by completing its collection. Additionally, highflying and dominant back-to-back All-Star Zach LaVine takes center stage this season as the Level 40 reward and also features in the new Signature Challenge along with his hand-picked team of all-time Bulls players. The W additions include all-new W-related rewards, ranging from Logo Cards and 2KBreakthrough skins to clothing Bundles and more. NBA 2K23 continues to showcase the game’s biggest stars with its roll out of the 60 WNBA player jerseys coming to the City and the GOAT Boat in MyCAREER. Season 4 brings Atlanta Dream star Erica Wheeler, LA Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike, Indiana Fever duo Tiffany Mitchell and Kelsey Mitchell’s jerseys onto the court

additions include all-new W-related rewards, ranging from Logo Cards and 2KBreakthrough skins to clothing Bundles and more. NBA 2K23 continues to showcase the game’s biggest stars with its roll out of the 60 WNBA player jerseys coming to the City and the GOAT Boat in MyCAREER. Season 4 brings Atlanta Dream star Erica Wheeler, LA Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike, Indiana Fever duo Tiffany Mitchell and Kelsey Mitchell’s jerseys onto the court 2K Beats this Season brings eclectic soul, Forgotten gems, and Timeless sounds as Soulection takes over with 10 new songs from their roster of Musicians debuting exclusively in-game, alongside more of their Soulection Supply apparel in Celebration of their 12th anniversary. Additionally, a new track from Dayne Carter will also debut exclusively in the game this season. TheNBA 2K Producer Series also adds beats from notable producers Bizness Boi and Big Duke allowing players to record their own verses over these new beats while playing through the game and share it on social media using #NBA2KProducerSeries.

For more details on NBA 2K23 Season 4, check out the latest Courtside Report.

Related