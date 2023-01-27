NBA 2K23 Roster Update Available

2K has released another NBA 2K23 roster update today which includes overall rating updates for Lebron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Edwards, Nicolas Claxton, Kevin Love, Kyle Kuzma and more.

Check out all of the changes below and let us know what you think. As usual, we’ve bolded the players who had a noticeable bump. For additional details on the latest NBA 2K23 roster update, pjt8405 has you covered here, including player position changes.

Video Version of #NBA2K23 Ratings Update herehttps://t.co/SuTIpV93Iz – Part 1 – 76ers thru Knicks (Sorry for Power Outage)https://t.co/hEcs4adySa – Part 2 – Lakers thru Wizards Please like both videos and subscribe to the channel https://t.co/yRKJHSv8s8 — Pete Toal (@PeteToal) January 26, 2023

Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela: 83 OVR (+1)

De’Andre Hunter: 80 OVR (+1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (-2)

AJ Griffin: 78 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton: 85 OVR (+5)

TJ Warren: 80 OVR (-1)

Seth Curry: 77 OVR (+1)

Joe Harris: 76 OVR (+1)

Yuta Watanabe: 75 OVR (-2)

Boston Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon: 83 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 76 OVR (-1)

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 86 OVR (-1)

Terry Rozier III: 83 OVR (+1)

Mason Plumlee: 81 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine: 86 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 84 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams: 77 OVR (+2)

Goran Dragić: 73 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland: 87 OVR (+1)

Evan Mobley: 86 OVR (+1)

Caris LeVert: 78 OVR (+1)

Kevin Love: 77 OVR (-2)

Isaac Okoro: 75 OVR (+1)

Dallas Mavericks

Spencer Dinwiddie: 82 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Reggie Bullock: 76 OVR (+1)

Jaden Hardy: 72 OVR (+2)

Theo Pinson: 70 OVR (+2)

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray: 84 OVR (+1)

Nah’Shon Hyland: 79 OVR (-1)

Zeke Nnaji: 76 OVR (+2)

Vlatko Cancar: 72 OVR (-3)

Detroit Pistons

Bojan Bogdanović: 83 OVR (+1)

Jalen Duren: 80 OVR (+1)

Saddiq Bey: 79 OVR (+1)

Alec Burks: 78 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Stewart: 77 OVR (-1)

Hamidou Diallo: 76 OVR (+2)

Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins: 83 OVR (-1)

Donte DiVincenzo: 76 OVR (+1)

Anthony Lamb: 75 OVR (+2)

Houston Rockets

Jalen Green: 85 OVR (+1)

Alperen Sengun: 85 OVR (+2)

Eric Gordon: 75 OVR (+1)

Usman Garuba: 74 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers

TJ McConnell: 78 OVR (+2)

Oshae Brissett: 73 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Norman Powell: 80 OVR (+1)

Ivica Zubac: 79 OVR (+1)

Robert Covington: 75 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James: 98 OVR (+2)

Russell Westbrook: 82 OVR (+2)

Thomas Bryant: 81 OVR (+1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 87 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane: 85 OVR (+1)

Steven Adams: 82 OVR (+1)

Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+1)

Brandon Clarke: 78 OVR (+1)

John Konchar: 74 OVR (-3)

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro: 84 OVR (-1)

Kyle Lowry: 78 OVR (-1)

Jamal Cain: 70 OVR (+2)

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday: 87 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 77 OVR (+1)

Joe Ingles: 76 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 87 OVR (+2)

Jaden McDaniels: 78 OVR (+1)

Kyle Anderson: 78 OVR (+1)

Austin Rivers: 74 OVR (+1)

Luka Garza: 73 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum: 85 OVR (+1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (+1)

Trey Murphy: 78 OVR (-1)

Naji Marshall: 78 OVR (+1)

Larry Nance Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Jose Alvarado: 76 OVR (-1)

Dyson Daniels: 75 OVR (+1)

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: 87 OVR (+1)

Jericho Sims: 77 OVR (+2)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 93 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 84 OVR (+1)

Jalen Williams: 77 OVR (+1)

Kenrich Williams: 77 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Joe: 77 OVR (+1)

Mike Muscala: 75 OVR (-1)

Lindy Waters III: 74 OVR (+1)

Jaylin Williams: 73 OVR (+3)

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz: 81 OVR (+1)

Cole Anthony: 79 OVR (+1)

Gary Harris: 76 OVR (-1)

Terrence Ross: 76 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid: 97 OVR (+1)

De’Anthony Melton: 77 OVR (-2)

Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (-1)

Josh Okogie: 76 OVR (+1)

Damion Lee: 76 OVR (+1)

Duane Washington Jr.: 73 OVR (-1)

Bismack Biyombo: 73 OVR (+1)

Saben Lee: 73 OVR (+1)

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard: 92 OVR (+1)

Jerami Grant: 83 OVR (-1)

Josh Hart: 77 OVR (-1)

Drew Eubanks: 76 OVR (-1)

Gary Payton II: 76 OVR (-1)

San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Josh Richardson: 77 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 76 OVR (+3)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 89 OVR (+1)

De’Aaron Fox: 87 OVR (+1)

Kevin Huerter: 81 OVR (+1)

Harrison Barnes: 80 OVR (+1)

Keegan Murray: 78 OVR (+1)

Trey Lyles: 78 OVR (+3)

Chimezie Metu: 77 OVR (+1)

Richaun Holmes: 76 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (+1)

Scottie Barnes: 84 OVR (+1)

OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (-1)

Precious Achiuwa: 78 OVR (+1)

Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson: 82 OVR (+1)

Walker Kessler: 80 OVR (+3)

Malik Beasley: 76 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma: 85 OVR (+2)

Monte Morris: 79 OVR (+1)

Taj Gibson: 73 OVR (-1)

