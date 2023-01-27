NBA 2K23 Roster Update Available
2K has released another NBA 2K23 roster update today which includes overall rating updates for Lebron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Edwards, Nicolas Claxton, Kevin Love, Kyle Kuzma and more.
Check out all of the changes below and let us know what you think. As usual, we’ve bolded the players who had a noticeable bump. For additional details on the latest NBA 2K23 roster update, pjt8405 has you covered here, including player position changes.
Video Version of #NBA2K23 Ratings Update herehttps://t.co/SuTIpV93Iz – Part 1 – 76ers thru Knicks (Sorry for Power Outage)https://t.co/hEcs4adySa – Part 2 – Lakers thru Wizards
Please like both videos and subscribe to the channel https://t.co/yRKJHSv8s8
— Pete Toal (@PeteToal) January 26, 2023
Atlanta Hawks
- Clint Capela: 83 OVR (+1)
- De’Andre Hunter: 80 OVR (+1)
- Bogdan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (-2)
- AJ Griffin: 78 OVR (+1)
Brooklyn Nets
- Nicolas Claxton: 85 OVR (+5)
- TJ Warren: 80 OVR (-1)
- Seth Curry: 77 OVR (+1)
- Joe Harris: 76 OVR (+1)
- Yuta Watanabe: 75 OVR (-2)
Boston Celtics
- Malcolm Brogdon: 83 OVR (+1)
- Grant Williams: 76 OVR (-1)
Charlotte Hornets
- LaMelo Ball: 86 OVR (-1)
- Terry Rozier III: 83 OVR (+1)
- Mason Plumlee: 81 OVR (+1)
Chicago Bulls
- Zach LaVine: 86 OVR (+1)
- Nikola Vucevic: 84 OVR (+1)
- Patrick Williams: 77 OVR (+2)
- Goran Dragić: 73 OVR (-1)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Darius Garland: 87 OVR (+1)
- Evan Mobley: 86 OVR (+1)
- Caris LeVert: 78 OVR (+1)
- Kevin Love: 77 OVR (-2)
- Isaac Okoro: 75 OVR (+1)
Dallas Mavericks
- Spencer Dinwiddie: 82 OVR (+1)
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)
- Reggie Bullock: 76 OVR (+1)
- Jaden Hardy: 72 OVR (+2)
- Theo Pinson: 70 OVR (+2)
Denver Nuggets
- Jamal Murray: 84 OVR (+1)
- Nah’Shon Hyland: 79 OVR (-1)
- Zeke Nnaji: 76 OVR (+2)
- Vlatko Cancar: 72 OVR (-3)
Detroit Pistons
- Bojan Bogdanović: 83 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Duren: 80 OVR (+1)
- Saddiq Bey: 79 OVR (+1)
- Alec Burks: 78 OVR (-1)
- Isaiah Stewart: 77 OVR (-1)
- Hamidou Diallo: 76 OVR (+2)
Golden State Warriors
- Andrew Wiggins: 83 OVR (-1)
- Donte DiVincenzo: 76 OVR (+1)
- Anthony Lamb: 75 OVR (+2)
Houston Rockets
- Jalen Green: 85 OVR (+1)
- Alperen Sengun: 85 OVR (+2)
- Eric Gordon: 75 OVR (+1)
- Usman Garuba: 74 OVR (-1)
Indiana Pacers
- TJ McConnell: 78 OVR (+2)
- Oshae Brissett: 73 OVR (-1)
Los Angeles Clippers
- Norman Powell: 80 OVR (+1)
- Ivica Zubac: 79 OVR (+1)
- Robert Covington: 75 OVR (+1)
Los Angeles Lakers
- LeBron James: 98 OVR (+2)
- Russell Westbrook: 82 OVR (+2)
- Thomas Bryant: 81 OVR (+1)
Memphis Grizzlies
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: 87 OVR (+1)
- Desmond Bane: 85 OVR (+1)
- Steven Adams: 82 OVR (+1)
- Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+1)
- Brandon Clarke: 78 OVR (+1)
- John Konchar: 74 OVR (-3)
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro: 84 OVR (-1)
- Kyle Lowry: 78 OVR (-1)
- Jamal Cain: 70 OVR (+2)
Milwaukee Bucks
- Jrue Holiday: 87 OVR (+1)
- Grayson Allen: 77 OVR (+1)
- Joe Ingles: 76 OVR (+1)
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards: 87 OVR (+2)
- Jaden McDaniels: 78 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Anderson: 78 OVR (+1)
- Austin Rivers: 74 OVR (+1)
- Luka Garza: 73 OVR (+2)
New Orleans Pelicans
- CJ McCollum: 85 OVR (+1)
- Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (+1)
- Trey Murphy: 78 OVR (-1)
- Naji Marshall: 78 OVR (+1)
- Larry Nance Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)
- Jose Alvarado: 76 OVR (-1)
- Dyson Daniels: 75 OVR (+1)
New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson: 87 OVR (+1)
- Jericho Sims: 77 OVR (+2)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 93 OVR (+1)
- Josh Giddey: 84 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Williams: 77 OVR (+1)
- Kenrich Williams: 77 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Joe: 77 OVR (+1)
- Mike Muscala: 75 OVR (-1)
- Lindy Waters III: 74 OVR (+1)
- Jaylin Williams: 73 OVR (+3)
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz: 81 OVR (+1)
- Cole Anthony: 79 OVR (+1)
- Gary Harris: 76 OVR (-1)
- Terrence Ross: 76 OVR (+1)
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid: 97 OVR (+1)
- De’Anthony Melton: 77 OVR (-2)
Phoenix Suns
- Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (-1)
- Josh Okogie: 76 OVR (+1)
- Damion Lee: 76 OVR (+1)
- Duane Washington Jr.: 73 OVR (-1)
- Bismack Biyombo: 73 OVR (+1)
- Saben Lee: 73 OVR (+1)
Portland Trail Blazers
- Damian Lillard: 92 OVR (+1)
- Jerami Grant: 83 OVR (-1)
- Josh Hart: 77 OVR (-1)
- Drew Eubanks: 76 OVR (-1)
- Gary Payton II: 76 OVR (-1)
San Antonio Spurs
- Tre Jones: 80 OVR (+1)
- Josh Richardson: 77 OVR (+1)
- Jeremy Sochan: 76 OVR (+3)
Sacramento Kings
- Domantas Sabonis: 89 OVR (+1)
- De’Aaron Fox: 87 OVR (+1)
- Kevin Huerter: 81 OVR (+1)
- Harrison Barnes: 80 OVR (+1)
- Keegan Murray: 78 OVR (+1)
- Trey Lyles: 78 OVR (+3)
- Chimezie Metu: 77 OVR (+1)
- Richaun Holmes: 76 OVR (+1)
Toronto Raptors
- Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (+1)
- Scottie Barnes: 84 OVR (+1)
- OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (-1)
- Precious Achiuwa: 78 OVR (+1)
Utah Jazz
- Jordan Clarkson: 82 OVR (+1)
- Walker Kessler: 80 OVR (+3)
- Malik Beasley: 76 OVR (-1)
Washington Wizards
- Kyle Kuzma: 85 OVR (+2)
- Monte Morris: 79 OVR (+1)
- Taj Gibson: 73 OVR (-1)