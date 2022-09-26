NBA 2K23 review | Tom’s Guide

As an Authentic pro basketball simulation, NBA 2K23 allows anyone to be an NBA star, using fancy dribble moves, Jukes and dunks. This is possible in a variety of game modes, each one of which portrays a different aspect of the sport. These range from team play, to a personal career storyline with a custom-made player, to a Fantasy mode where you can form teams from virtual collectible packs of trading cards. It’s too much at times, but in general, this NBA 2K23 review doesn’t hold back on the praise.

NBA 2K23 review: Gameplay

Since its inception as NBA 2K back in 1999, this annual series continues to make advances in simulating basketball. Authenticity in all aspects is the game’s main draw. This means picking your favorite team, then replicating individual players, right down to their individual jump shot styles. Every player has ratings based on their real-life skills, which determine how well they play. These stats even account for their favorite spots on the court to shoot from.

NBA 2K23 screen shot

(Image credit: Visual Concepts)

NBA 2K23 uses the right analog stick as a key input. With it, you can enhance moves at the rim, change shot styles or Deke out defenders. Various up-and-under layups, dunk combos and euro-steps bring added strategy on the court. These features can be imposing for series newcomers, but once you learn them, the system feels like a natural extension of an NBA star’s move set.

NBA 2K23 screen shot

(Image credit: Visual Concepts)

For a basic shot, NBA 2K23 uses a meter system. Begin the shot, and a meter fills up. When it’s full, you release the stick for the best chance to make the basket. The closer to the Peak you release the shot, the better the chance to score. NBA 2K23 offers multiple options for meters, meaning you can choose the one you find the most comfortable. Keep in mind that each shot factors in whether Defenders are close, your distance from the basket, player stats and more. This can even affect animation timing, so knowing a team’s individual style factors into whether you score.

NBA 2K23 review: Modes

Franchise mode in NBA 2K23 follows the current (and future) NBA season, but it does more than that, too. The game goes all the way back to the Lakers/Celtics rivalry from the early ’80s. Starting there — or during the Chicago Bulls’ ’90s run, or the Shaq/Kobe Lakers period of the ’00s — it’s possible to change history, alongside startlingly real avatars of these players.

NBA 2K23 screen shot

(Image credit: Visual Concepts)

This means that every player from 40 years ago up through the present day is included in the game. You have total freedom to trade, draft and tinker with your chosen team as needed over multiple seasons. The thrill of beating that generation’s iconic teams through strategic trades or contract negotiations is sublime. Or, maybe you can draft a LeBron James, since each year’s Rookies are accounted for, with the benefit of historical hindsight. It’s enough content that this mode could have been an entirely separate release on its own. Of course, starting your session in the ’22-’23 season is still an option, too, with all the same functionality (minus the hindsight).

To augment the nostalgic player roster, NBA 2K23’s AI also plays differently. In the ’80s era, for example, computer opponents shoot fewer three-point shots. The game becomes increasingly fast-paced as years pass. In the mid-’90s, my personal all-time favorite and dunk Champion (and NBA 2K23 color commentator) Brent Barry enters the league. The game is relentlessly authentic, no matter what time period you choose.

NBA 2K23 screen shot

(Image credit: Visual Concepts)

For players who don’t feel nostalgic, the MyCareer story mode — where you play as a customized up and coming star — follows MP, a newly drafted rookie. MP finds himself in a rivalry with the fictional player Shep Owens, who was drafted behind MP, much to the fans’ dismay. While this mode has the usual satirical quirks and humor endemic to MyCareer, NBA 2K23 tells a genuine story about the pressures that modern social media places on these young players. Heated responses to Owens’ personal barbs can earn you fans, who live for the drama. But these replies also lessen the bonds with your teammates, who see only selfishness and brand-making headlines.

