NBA 2K23 Releases New Dreamer Pack Featuring Kevin Durant in 3 New Iterations

NBA 2K23 published its first bi-weekly roster update to fans a few days ago. Surprisingly, many fans were unhappy with the adjustments because the majority of them were unwarranted or worthless. Thus, it appears that the game has finally heard the Outrage of its fans and has decided to deliver some special Enhancements to MVP player Kevin Durant.

With a recent update on the game, it seems that they have now brought out 3 new KDs for fans and they are loving it already. And why shouldn’t they? The MVP is one of the strongest players in the entire game, after all.

Kevin Durant gets a KD upgrade in NBA 2K23

Recently, NBA 2K23 published a post on their Twitter, showing off the 3 new iterations of the star NBA player Kevin Durant. The Dreamer pack features Kevin Durant from Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Oklahoma City, having 91, 94, and 95 SF/PFs, respectively.

SAITAMA, JAPAN – JULY 25: Kevin Durant (7) of USA in action during the Group A basketball match between USA and France within the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Surprisingly, fans are loving this new update and are really happy with the addition. While some said that the Warriors’ Kevin Durant is at the top for them, others said that they want to run with the Nets’ KD.

Other fans even started showing off their unlocks where it was revealed that the star player has a separate animation played out for fans every time someone unlocks him in the game.

Some fans even said that Kevin Durant needs to have a higher SF/PF, something around 99 or more.

Kevin Durant wants Kyrie Irving to go back to the game

Kyrie Irving, a Brooklyn Nets player and a gamer himself, was recently dismissed from the court because of his anti-semantic take. This is why he has missed several matches in the ongoing NBA season.

Mar 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts to guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons 130-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

But now Kevin Durant wants Kyrie Irving to get back to the court, as the Nets are struggling quite a bit on the court. Well, it is still unknown what will happen now, but it is a piece of news worth following as of now.

What are your thoughts on the new NBA 2K23 update, though? Let us know in the comments below.