NBA 2K23 release time – when does this basketball game drop?

NBA 2K23, the only premium basketball game worth playing right now. As a sports sim offering players some of the smoothest gameplay and slickest graphics, this is going to be an unmissable game for fans of the sport and the NBA (and, of course, the WNBA).

With the NBA 2K23 players ratings starting to surface online, there's never been a better time to start getting excited about this game

Thankfully, you won’t actually have to wait too long by the time the NBA 2K23 release date arrives. Why is that? Well, because digital versions of NBA 2K23 will release at 16:00 PST / 19:00 EST on September 8 and 00:01 BST on September 9.

Whether you’re looking to try out the latest iteration of this game’s Incredible career mode, or some of the NBA 2K23 The Jordan Challenges, there’s going to be a lot to look forward to when that release time arrives.

If you're not ready for NBA 2K23 yet, then don't worry. You can check out the latest on all the NBA 2K23 pre-orders right here and picking one up now will still make sure you can play it as soon as it unlocks in your region.