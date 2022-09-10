NBA 2K23 release has Soulja Boy, Swae Lee hyped

The stars were Shining at the recent NBA2K23 NBA Influencer Launch Event in Los Angeles, CA. A number of past and present players were in attendance including Devin Booker, Brandon Jennings, Matt Barnes, and Cam Payne. There were also a number of celebrities including Soulja Boy and Swae Lee at the event. Both Soulja Boy and Swae Lee took some time to field questions and discuss NBA 2K23 ahead of the game’s release.

And it is safe to say that they are both hyped to play the game.

“I don’t really play with no team, I just go straight to the My Park online,” Soulja Boy told Vibe. “Create my own character, and just get it goin’ in the My Park… We hop straight online, Squad up with the homies, and we get it poppin’ online.”

Soulja Boy told Vibe how he prefers to play #NBA2K23 pic.twitter.com/FrARAZiJtR — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) September 10, 2022

Swae Lee Revealed which team he wants to play with in NBA 2K23.

“I think I’m going to be on the LA Lakers,” Lee told Vibe. “I live in LA… plus me and LeBron would probably go crazy.”

Swae Lae confirmed #lakers guy says he and LeBron James would go crazy on #NBA2K23 pic.twitter.com/JBoWCoFTHL — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) September 10, 2022

NBA 2K23 does a tremendous job of garnering celebrity and athlete attention. The thought of a sports video game earning this kind of press would not have been imaginable a few years ago. But NBA 2K23 is breaking barriers and reaching new heights. The game is out now and has already received great reviews. This could end up becoming one of the most popular editions of the NBA 2K series ever.

Swae Lee left us with a good laugh during his interview as well.

Swae Lee is ready to play #nba2k23 lol pic.twitter.com/iG2K8PQoqv — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) September 10, 2022