NBA 2K23 reactions: Which NBA players have complained about their 2K23 ratings? Durant, Klay, Towns…

The ratings have been released for some NBA 2K23 players, and a few superstars are not happy with the numbers they have received.

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant garnered a 96 overall rating, which in his opinion was simply unacceptable.

“Aye @Ronnie2K,” he tweeted to the video game’s community manager Ronnie Singh.

“I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable,” Durant wrote.

The elusive 99

Only five players have ever gotten a 99 rating- Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, LeBron James, and Chris Paul. Shaquille O’Neal remains the only player to be given a 100 rating in the video game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo received the highest given rating of 97 in NBA 2K23, and he was the only one to get this number. Durant is in good company as he is tied with LeBron James, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry, reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid.

READ ALSO:

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is next with 95, followed by Kawhi Leonard at 94, then And Morant, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler round out the top ten with a three-way tie at 93.

Thompson feels disrespected

Durant is not the only one who took issue with his numbers. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was also upset that he was given a rating of 88 among three-point shooterssecond to and 11 points behind teammate Curry.

“Put some respect on my name you bums,” Thompson wrote, referencing NBA 2K.

The 32-year-old is tied at second place with Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant, and Luke Kennard.

While Thompson is unhappy with his name’s position on the list, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is bothered that he didn’t make it to the top five three-point shooters in the game.

The reigning NBA Three-Point Contest champion’s doubtful face emoji followed by a question mark said it all.