NBA 2K23 Ratings: Top 5 Dunkers
NBA 2K23 Ratings Reveal day has finally arrived, giving basketball fans around the world some clarity on how Visual Concepts evaluates the active Talent in today’s game.
For those interested in attacking the hoop with Reckless abandon, here is the list of the top five rated Dunkers in NBA 2K23 at launch.
Here’s a list of the players with the top-five highest Driving Dunk (DUNK) ratings in the game:
- And Morant 97 DUNK
- Zion Williamson 97 DUNK
- Anthony Edwards 95 DUNK
- Zach LaVine 95 DUNK
- Aaron Gordon 95 DUNK
Ultimately, the top five remains the same from 2K22, except with Ja now being on par with Zion at the top.
Although 2015 and 2016 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Winner Zach LaVine is well represented, it will be interesting to see if the same can be said for Obi Toppin, who took home last year’s Trophy in Cleveland.
Per NBA 2K gameplay director Mike “Beluba” Wang is Twitter is Aug. 3the Driving Dunk rating will dictate how easy it is to block dunk attempts in NBA 2K23.
NBA 2K23 is set to release worldwide for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) on Sept. 9, 2022.
