NBA 2k23 ratings are way off for these 3 Cavs players

A Google search for “NBA 2k23 ratings” Returns about 12 million hits in .70 seconds. Narrowing things down to “Cavs NBA 2k23 ratings” still brings back 155 thousand results. A lot of people, fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA in general, want to know the ratings for their favorite players.

For a video game franchise that has received so much negative press in recent years, the NBA 2K series is a dominant presence in the industry and something close to a must-have game for diehard basketball fans. The release of the latest edition this past Friday had thousands and thousands of people in front of their televisions trying out the new rosters and smooth gameplay.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a great roster in the new NBA 2K23 game. Which Cavs players had their ratings come in as way off in the latest edition?

The game’s designers do an Incredible amount of research to assign each player a “rating” for the upcoming season, where “99” represents LeBron James or Michael Jordan at their peaks, and “1” represents Stanley from The Office dribbling the ball across the Warehouse floor.

That research doesn’t always come through, however, and every year some ratings are off — and sometimes way off. Looking at the roster of the Cavs, the first reaction is how solid the group is. They have four players ranked in the top 50 players overall, the only team that can boast that.

The next reaction is that a few of the ratings appear to be off. Let’s look at three players who have one or more prominent stats that seem to be obviously mistaken for anyone who has watched these players play, starting with the latest edition to the roster.