NBA 2K23 Patch Adds Player Likeness Updates, Fixes, Improvements

Another NBA 2K23 patch is available today on multiple platforms. We have the patch notes below for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Notes for older generation consoles and PC will be available soon.

GENERAL

  • Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 3, launching this Friday, December 2nd, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
  • The Bill Russell “6” logo has been added to the court apron for all 28 alternate floors
  • The Black Lives Matter logo has been added to the court floor for all WNBA teams
  • The 2021-22 Championship banner has been added to the Golden State Warriors arena
  • George Mikan’s Retired #99 jersey has been added to the Los Angeles Lakers arena
  • Baseline team wordmarks and corner Championship Trophy graphics have been added to the Chicago Sky arena
  • The mascots for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers have been updated to reflect real-life design changes

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:

  • Paolo Banchero
  • Oshae Brissett
  • Jimmy Butler
  • Nic Claxton
  • JD Davison (dynamic hair update)
  • Tari Eason (dynamic hair update)
  • Keon Ellis
  • Jerami Grant (dynamic hair update)
  • Ron Harper Jr. (dynamic hair update)
  • D’Angelo Russell (dynamic hair update)
  • Duane Washington Jr.
  • Blake Wesley (dynamic hair update)
  • Robert Williams (dynamic hair update)
  • Ziaire Williams (dynamic hair update)

The following historic players have received new sculpts:

  • Chucky Brown (new historic sculpt)
  • Butch Carter (updated historic sculpt)
  • Tyson Chandler (new historic sculpture)
  • Maurice Cheeks (updated historic sculpt)
  • Speedy Claxton (new historic sculpt)
  • Wayne Cooper (new historic sculpture)
  • Ledell Eackles (new historic sculpture)
  • Ernie Grunfeld (updated historic sculpt)
  • Marc Iavaroni (updated historic sculpt)
  • Mike McGee (new historic sculpture)
  • Oliver Miller (new historic sculpture)
  • Stacey King (new historic sculpture)
  • Mark Olberding (new historic sculpture)
  • Scott Padgett (new historic sculpture)
  • Anthony Peeler (new historic sculpture)
  • Mark Price (new historic sculpture)
  • Malik Rose (new historic sculpt)
  • Doug Smith (new historic sculpture)
  • Vladimir Stepania (updated historic sculpture)
  • Maurice Taylor (new historic sculpture)
  • Luke Travers (dynamic hair update)
  • Darrell Walker (updated historic sculpt)
  • Wally Walker (updated historic sculpt)
  • Scott Wedman (new historic sculpture)
  • Herb Williams (new historic sculpture)
  • Jayson Williams (new historic sculpture)

GAMEPLAY

  • Addressed an issue that was preventing custom difficulty levels from working as intended
  • Increased the frequency of putbacks to bring them more in line with expected levels
  • Adrenaline boost usage has been disabled when sprinting off-ball when on offense
  • Adjusted the Logic for body-up animations to improve their reliability in expected circumstances
  • Fixed some issues with Coach’s Clipboard to allow ACE Tempo and Rebound settings to work properly

JORDAN’S CHALLENGE

  • The additional blue three-point line on the Cleveland Cavaliers court in “The Shot” and “69 Points” games has been added

CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER

  • Continued Improvements to performance and stability have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City
  • Resolved some issues with Daily Pick ‘Em to ensure results appear correctly and Rewards are given when earned
  • Various visual improvements and updates have been made to Pro-Am and Event related menus
  • Fixed a rare disconnect that could occur during the intro of some City and Ante-Up games
  • Squad invite Notifications will now appear correctly when received
  • Players in a Squad will now properly leave Pro-Am Walk-On together
  • Addressed an issue that could prevent VC Rewards from being received in certain Theater events
  • The player Matchup overlay will now appear as expected during Rec game intros
  • Foam fingers will now properly appear in the City when equipped

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

  • Continued fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression throughout the mode
  • Resolved a Hang that could occur when attempting to enter the 2K Beats menu after recording a new custom track
  • Addressed an issue that caused certain seasonal quests to not track correctly between saves
  • Made some adjustments to improve tracking for vehicle related quests
  • Fixed a rare timing conflict that could prevent progression on certain J. Cole music quests
  • The quests to create custom music tracks with Bas and Elite should now move forward correctly
  • Various updates and improvements have been made to the Leadership feature
  • Resolved an issue with endorsements to ensure proper progression as contracts are completed
  • The Marketability and Fans values ​​on the Personal Brand menu will now update correctly
  • Fixed an issue with certain drills in Brickley’s Gym that could cause long hangs during dead balls
  • Addressed an issue with the XP progress bar that could incorrectly reflect current progress

MyTEAM

  • Various Improvements and updates have been made to all modes and many menus throughout MyTEAM
  • Due to anti-competitive trends impacting the experience of Unlimited players, Position Lock has been disabled in Unlimited, GameDay, and Tournament modes. Position Lock is still available in MyTEAM’s other Multiplayer modes
  • New Visuals for Ascension and Draft Modes have been added
  • In Triple Threat Online: Co-Op, the camera will now properly focus on the controlled player and keep them on screen
  • Adjusted the 2K Cam in all Triple Threat modes to keep the three-point arc in view when the ball is under the basket
  • Fixed an issue between active times of Limited Time Events where the event bonuses were incorrectly displayed
  • In the Evolution menu, all Badges will now display in the upgrades list
  • You are now able to replace Badges on player cards without needing the higher tier version of the badge
  • Addressed some issues that could occur when alternate custom uniform cards are used in the away uniform slot
  • Fixed an issue with the Agenda Tracker not properly displaying progress for some agendas
  • Resolved a rare Hang that could occur in the Exhibitions menu
  • Added the ability to view Rewards for other tiers in the Clutch Time menus
  • Fixed an issue preventing users from sending Duplicate high-tier Coach cards to the Auction House under certain circumstances
  • Addressed a rare Hang that could be encountered when Entering a game

MyNBA/THE W

  • Continued stability fixes and Improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W
  • Addressed a Hang that could occur during postgame flow in The W Online games
  • Resolved some issues that could occur in later seasons of MyNBA when starting in one of the earlier eras
  • Fixed an issue that could occur in MyNBA when loading a save with less than 23 teams
  • Attempting to draft players from a custom draft class in MyNBA Online will now function correctly
  • Various issues with the offseason in MyNBA Online have been addressed
  • Resolved a Hang that could occur in MyNBA Online when there are multiple pending Notifications

