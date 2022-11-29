NBA 2K23 Patch Adds Player Likeness Updates, Fixes, Improvements
Another NBA 2K23 patch is available today on multiple platforms. We have the patch notes below for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Notes for older generation consoles and PC will be available soon.
GENERAL
- Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 3, launching this Friday, December 2nd, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- The Bill Russell “6” logo has been added to the court apron for all 28 alternate floors
- The Black Lives Matter logo has been added to the court floor for all WNBA teams
- The 2021-22 Championship banner has been added to the Golden State Warriors arena
- George Mikan’s Retired #99 jersey has been added to the Los Angeles Lakers arena
- Baseline team wordmarks and corner Championship Trophy graphics have been added to the Chicago Sky arena
- The mascots for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers have been updated to reflect real-life design changes
The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:
- Paolo Banchero
- Oshae Brissett
- Jimmy Butler
- Nic Claxton
- JD Davison (dynamic hair update)
- Tari Eason (dynamic hair update)
- Keon Ellis
- Jerami Grant (dynamic hair update)
- Ron Harper Jr. (dynamic hair update)
- D’Angelo Russell (dynamic hair update)
- Duane Washington Jr.
- Blake Wesley (dynamic hair update)
- Robert Williams (dynamic hair update)
- Ziaire Williams (dynamic hair update)
The following historic players have received new sculpts:
- Chucky Brown (new historic sculpt)
- Butch Carter (updated historic sculpt)
- Tyson Chandler (new historic sculpture)
- Maurice Cheeks (updated historic sculpt)
- Speedy Claxton (new historic sculpt)
- Wayne Cooper (new historic sculpture)
- Ledell Eackles (new historic sculpture)
- Ernie Grunfeld (updated historic sculpt)
- Marc Iavaroni (updated historic sculpt)
- Mike McGee (new historic sculpture)
- Oliver Miller (new historic sculpture)
- Stacey King (new historic sculpture)
- Mark Olberding (new historic sculpture)
- Scott Padgett (new historic sculpture)
- Anthony Peeler (new historic sculpture)
- Mark Price (new historic sculpture)
- Malik Rose (new historic sculpt)
- Doug Smith (new historic sculpture)
- Vladimir Stepania (updated historic sculpture)
- Maurice Taylor (new historic sculpture)
- Luke Travers (dynamic hair update)
- Darrell Walker (updated historic sculpt)
- Wally Walker (updated historic sculpt)
- Scott Wedman (new historic sculpture)
- Herb Williams (new historic sculpture)
- Jayson Williams (new historic sculpture)
GAMEPLAY
- Addressed an issue that was preventing custom difficulty levels from working as intended
- Increased the frequency of putbacks to bring them more in line with expected levels
- Adrenaline boost usage has been disabled when sprinting off-ball when on offense
- Adjusted the Logic for body-up animations to improve their reliability in expected circumstances
- Fixed some issues with Coach’s Clipboard to allow ACE Tempo and Rebound settings to work properly
JORDAN’S CHALLENGE
- The additional blue three-point line on the Cleveland Cavaliers court in “The Shot” and “69 Points” games has been added
CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER
- Continued Improvements to performance and stability have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City
- Resolved some issues with Daily Pick ‘Em to ensure results appear correctly and Rewards are given when earned
- Various visual improvements and updates have been made to Pro-Am and Event related menus
- Fixed a rare disconnect that could occur during the intro of some City and Ante-Up games
- Squad invite Notifications will now appear correctly when received
- Players in a Squad will now properly leave Pro-Am Walk-On together
- Addressed an issue that could prevent VC Rewards from being received in certain Theater events
- The player Matchup overlay will now appear as expected during Rec game intros
- Foam fingers will now properly appear in the City when equipped
MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION
- Continued fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression throughout the mode
- Resolved a Hang that could occur when attempting to enter the 2K Beats menu after recording a new custom track
- Addressed an issue that caused certain seasonal quests to not track correctly between saves
- Made some adjustments to improve tracking for vehicle related quests
- Fixed a rare timing conflict that could prevent progression on certain J. Cole music quests
- The quests to create custom music tracks with Bas and Elite should now move forward correctly
- Various updates and improvements have been made to the Leadership feature
- Resolved an issue with endorsements to ensure proper progression as contracts are completed
- The Marketability and Fans values on the Personal Brand menu will now update correctly
- Fixed an issue with certain drills in Brickley’s Gym that could cause long hangs during dead balls
- Addressed an issue with the XP progress bar that could incorrectly reflect current progress
MyTEAM
- Various Improvements and updates have been made to all modes and many menus throughout MyTEAM
- Due to anti-competitive trends impacting the experience of Unlimited players, Position Lock has been disabled in Unlimited, GameDay, and Tournament modes. Position Lock is still available in MyTEAM’s other Multiplayer modes
- New Visuals for Ascension and Draft Modes have been added
- In Triple Threat Online: Co-Op, the camera will now properly focus on the controlled player and keep them on screen
- Adjusted the 2K Cam in all Triple Threat modes to keep the three-point arc in view when the ball is under the basket
- Fixed an issue between active times of Limited Time Events where the event bonuses were incorrectly displayed
- In the Evolution menu, all Badges will now display in the upgrades list
- You are now able to replace Badges on player cards without needing the higher tier version of the badge
- Addressed some issues that could occur when alternate custom uniform cards are used in the away uniform slot
- Fixed an issue with the Agenda Tracker not properly displaying progress for some agendas
- Resolved a rare Hang that could occur in the Exhibitions menu
- Added the ability to view Rewards for other tiers in the Clutch Time menus
- Fixed an issue preventing users from sending Duplicate high-tier Coach cards to the Auction House under certain circumstances
- Addressed a rare Hang that could be encountered when Entering a game
MyNBA/THE W
- Continued stability fixes and Improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W
- Addressed a Hang that could occur during postgame flow in The W Online games
- Resolved some issues that could occur in later seasons of MyNBA when starting in one of the earlier eras
- Fixed an issue that could occur in MyNBA when loading a save with less than 23 teams
- Attempting to draft players from a custom draft class in MyNBA Online will now function correctly
- Various issues with the offseason in MyNBA Online have been addressed
- Resolved a Hang that could occur in MyNBA Online when there are multiple pending Notifications